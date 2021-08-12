Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) CAO Jason Dilger Sells 23,006 Shares

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 1,483,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,844. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

