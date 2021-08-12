ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 12.09% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,123 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000.

LRGE stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96.

