ClinTex CTi (CTI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.62 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for $0.0898 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00056457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.45 or 0.00895198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00111837 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002016 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

