CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $35,153.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,679,388 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

