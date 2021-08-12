Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

NET stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,897. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.36 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $819,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 901,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,328,443 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

