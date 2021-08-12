CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells $220,990.00 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,527. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

