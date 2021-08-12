CNB Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CCNE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.30. 18,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $427.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.03.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

