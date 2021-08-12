CNB Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
CNB Financial has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of CCNE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.30. 18,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $427.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
