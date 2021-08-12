Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:CODX traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $11.27. 44,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 52.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $8.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

