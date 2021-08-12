Coe Capital Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Coe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,451 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.1% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,418 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $122.81. 2,949,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,161. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.57 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

