Coe Capital Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.3% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,822,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $483.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.