Coe Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coe Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $374,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.19. 660,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.