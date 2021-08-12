Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Coe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. MasTec comprises 3.8% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coe Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MasTec worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of MasTec by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MasTec by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.52. 554,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

