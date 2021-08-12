CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of CWBR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 133,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,422. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

