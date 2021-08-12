CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
Shares of CWBR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 133,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,422. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CohBar Company Profile
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
