Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Issues Earnings Results

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

NASDAQ COHR traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $240.85. The stock had a trading volume of 129,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,357. Coherent has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

