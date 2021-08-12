Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Acquires $92,670.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Yon Jorden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $92,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.51. 1,508,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after acquiring an additional 988,991 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 37.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after purchasing an additional 359,360 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Cohu by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,077,000 after buying an additional 296,880 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cohu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,909,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Cohu by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after buying an additional 176,490 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

