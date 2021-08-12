Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.69. Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

COHU stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $51.86.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,320.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,500. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after buying an additional 359,360 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cohu by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cohu by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

