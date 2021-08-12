Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $1.15

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Coin98 has a market cap of $212.82 million and approximately $64.34 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006527 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.