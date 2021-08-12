CoinEx Token (CET) Price Hits $0.0698 on Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $49.49 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.96 or 0.00865766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00109087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00158141 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.