CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $793,514.00 and approximately $133,000.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.24 or 0.00876946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00110581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00154847 BTC.

COFI is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

