CoinLoan (CLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $209,027.00

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a market cap of $22.36 million and approximately $209,027.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.47 or 0.00025796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00046450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00143898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00153565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,498.71 or 1.00117537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00867299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.