Coldstack (CLS) Price Reaches $1.66 on Top Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00003740 BTC on exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $194,217.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00045931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00140430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00154234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,114.51 or 0.99681605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00859851 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars.

