Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,388 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $144,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $79.10 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.