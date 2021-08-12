Collateral Pay (COLL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.80 million and $345,341.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00142932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00155170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.86 or 0.99543690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.71 or 0.00870674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,330,061 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

