Collective Market Cap Reaches $308,163.57 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002668 BTC on exchanges. Collective has a total market capitalization of $308,163.57 and $286,011.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Collective has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,841 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

