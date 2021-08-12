Colliers Securities Comments on Crexendo, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crexendo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 42.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crexendo by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Crexendo by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

