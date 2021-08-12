Colliers Securities Comments on Performant Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Performant Financial in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Performant Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.36 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.80. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $1,008,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $904,909.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,501,369 shares of company stock worth $6,301,511 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

