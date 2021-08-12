Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get UpHealth alerts:

UPH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $12.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UpHealth stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of UpHealth as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.