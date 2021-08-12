Colliers Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
UPH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $12.12.
About UpHealth
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.
