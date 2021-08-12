Colliers Securities Weighs in on Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.68. 3,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.26.

In related news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,983 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 86,651 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

