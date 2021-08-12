Color Platform (CLR) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $219,697.51 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,392.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.58 or 0.01366411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00348088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00123208 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003158 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000112 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

