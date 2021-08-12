ColossusXT Market Cap Hits $2.52 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $37.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008577 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000834 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,082,419,594 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars.

