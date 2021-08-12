ColossusXT Trading Up 59.8% Over Last Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 90.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 59.8% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $15.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 155% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009250 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000822 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,083,704,143 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

