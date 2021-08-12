Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbia Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 1,050.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Shares of CXP traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

