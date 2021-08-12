Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.71. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 212.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.