Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,557,000 after buying an additional 171,265 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,092,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,686,000 after acquiring an additional 207,606 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

