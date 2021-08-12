Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.10 and last traded at $60.10. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.