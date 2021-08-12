Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.00 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

