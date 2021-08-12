Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 67.12 ($0.88). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 63.93 ($0.84), with a volume of 515,106 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £339.15 million and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

