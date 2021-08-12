Comparing Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tuesday Morning and Tesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tesco 0 0 6 0 3.00

Tuesday Morning presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Tesco.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.40 -$166.33 million N/A N/A Tesco $67.16 billion 0.38 $7.96 billion $0.26 38.52

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Summary

Tesco beats Tuesday Morning on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Tesco

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. The Asia segment includes Malaysia and Thailand. The Tesco Bank segment involves in retail banking and insurance services. The company was founded by John Edward Cohen in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

