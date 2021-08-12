Compass Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 3.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.17% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $151,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.