Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.