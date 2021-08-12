Compass Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $63.39. 1,156,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

