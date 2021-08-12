Compass Advisory Group LLC Invests $10.46 Million in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 393,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,458,000. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July makes up about 6.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 19.65% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $8,342,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 63.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 70.6% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period.

Shares of KJUL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,867. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $26.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.31.

