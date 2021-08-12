Compass Advisory Group LLC Invests $19.51 Million in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL)

Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 737,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF accounts for about 12.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 49.15% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,517,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AZBL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. 2,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,060. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.50.

