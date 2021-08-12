Compass Advisory Group LLC Invests $8.87 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 299,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,868,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July comprises about 5.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 3.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,015,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,440,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 170.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PJUL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,572. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.