Compass Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000.

VOO stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.15. 2,295,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,148. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $409.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

