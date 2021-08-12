Compass Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,175 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January comprises approximately 2.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 1.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 725,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 665,700 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 125.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 204,648 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,881.2% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 156,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $3,826,000.

NYSEARCA PJAN remained flat at $$32.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 14,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,982. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.49.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.