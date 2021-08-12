Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 195,003 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,003 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 2.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 4.74% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJAN. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $242,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 272,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,962 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 47.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

