Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 29,723 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.17. 1,820,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,446. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

