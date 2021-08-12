Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 43,588 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Compass Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock remained flat at $$61.45 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,029,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.