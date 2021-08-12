COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CMPS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.74. 347,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.48. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

